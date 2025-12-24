Asian Stocks Advance At Open, Gold Tops $4,500: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks rose at the open after Wall Street shares rallied to a record after data showed the US economy grew at its fastest pace in two years.

MSCI’s regional stocks gauge extended gains into a fourth day, rising 0.2%, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea advancing. Australian shares edged lower in a shortened trading session. That came after the S&P 500 rose for a fourth day, with a gauge of big tech climbing almost 1% amid low volume ahead of the Christmas holiday. Short-dated bonds underperformed. The dollar fell.

Attention was on the commodities market with gold rallying to a new record of more than $4,500 an ounce. Gold’s haven appeal has been amplified in the last week by Washington’s blockade of oil tankers linked to Venezuela. Silver also reached an all-time high, while copper prices topped $12,000 a ton for the first time.

The geopolitical tensions extended oil’s rally into a sixth straight session, with West Texas Intermediate crude trading above $58.50 a barrel.

Risk appetite has remained firm heading into year-end, with technology stocks in demand even as strong US growth data scaled back bets on near-term Federal Reserve easing. After earlier concerns over high valuations and the billions pouring into artificial intelligence, traders are regaining confidence that companies will deliver solid earnings growth in 2026.

“If consumers remain resilient through the holiday and the fourth quarter, it should bode well for US GDP and corporate earnings,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Earnings have continued to surprise to the upside. Bulls are hoping to see this trend continue in 2026.”