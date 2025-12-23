Business NewsMarketsSilver Hits All-Time High Of $70; Gold Sets 50th Daily Record In 2025
Silver Hits All-Time High Of $70; Gold Sets 50th Daily Record In 2025

Silver has been the undisputed star of 2025. Its rally is buoyed on renewed hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in January, which lowers the opportunity cost of holding metals.

23 Dec 2025, 03:40 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Silver has hit a record high of $70 per ounce today, with gold also rising to its all-time high of $4,484. (Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
Silver hit a record high of $70 per ounce on Tuesday, and gold peaked to an all-time high of $4,484 — the 50th day it has broken records this year — as investors weighed escalating geopolitical tensions and the prospects for more US rate cuts.

Silver has been the undisputed star of 2025. Its rally is buoyed on renewed hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in January, which raises the appeal of non-yielding assets like precious metals. The price surge is further supported by a fifth consecutive year of global supply squeeze and robust industrial demand from sectors like solar and electronics.

Similarly, Gold is also riding a wave of bullish factors, including geopolitical tensions that are boosting safe-haven buying. Strong ETF inflows and a global de-dollarisation trend are also adding structural support. Analysts expect gold to remain firm if monetary easing coincides with persistent uncertainty, reinforcing its role as a portfolio hedge.

The fresh surge in global rates also resulted in a climb in metal futures on India's Multi Commodity Exchange. Gold futures were trading 1.07% higher at Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 gram, whereas silver futures were up 1.32% at Rs 2.15 lakh a kilogram.

Notably, 2025 has been a blockbuster year for the precious metals, with gold prices rising over 70%, and silver rates surging by over 120% so far.

Gold’s structural drivers, geopolitical risks, central bank accumulation, and ETF demand remain intact, providing a firm long-term foundation. However, analysts caution against chasing the momentum blindly in 2026.

“While the fundamental backdrop remains strong, some catalysts may gradually mature, leading to intermittent price or time-based corrections,” according to Amit Kedia Advisories.

