Copper The Next Silver? Industrial Metal Poised For Massive Price Surge In 2026—Here's Why

After a record-breaking bullish run by precious metals this year, copper is seen as the next big big bet by commodity traders for 2026. The widely-used industrial metal, widely used in power, construction as well as manufacturing, is gained 3.2% last week and is up more than 35% in 2025.

Rakesh Bansal, founder of RKB Ventures believes that supply constraints and demand from AI, electrification, EVs and the energy transition could push copper into what he calls a fresh multi-year run.

"COPPER is the NEW KING that's about to EXPLODE! Supply shortages + AI data centres + EVs + green energy boom = Copper prices set to rally beyond imagination. Now it's Copper's turn to make millionaires," he wrote on X.