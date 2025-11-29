Gold Gains For Fourth Month, Silver And Copper At Record Highs — What's Next?

Gold, silver, and copper prices extended their record rally on Friday amid thin trade due to Black Friday, and an outage at CME trade platform. The latter two had scaled a fresh high on supply concerns in the previous session. According to analysts, the metals will continue to get costlier as the prospects for further monetary unwinding in the US become brighter.

Gold prices gained for the fourth consecutive months. The precious metal's February futures settled 1.25% higher at $4,269.80 an ounce on Friday.

"Immediate resistance is seen near $4,286, and a sustained close above this level can extend the rally toward $4,300–$4,400. As long as Gold holds above the rising slope support near $4,200, the broader structure remains constructively bullish," said Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money.

However, a dip below $4,200 may lead to a corrective retest toward $4,080. Overall, the current structure clearly signals that volatility expansion on the upside is approaching fast, he said.