‘New Copper Age Ahead': Analysts See Wealth-Creating Opportunity — Should You Invest?

Copper just delivered a robust quarter, with its prices rising 3.1% sequentially at the London Metal Exchange in the three-month period ending September. The climb in the metal's rate has only intensified in recent days.

Last Wednesday, copper prices on the LME surged to a lifetime high of $11,200 per metric tonne, before cooling off. Sujay U, a senior analyst at Bengaluru-based AB InBev, believes copper has the power to “reshape wealth in the next 5–10 years.”

In a LinkedIn post, he argued that copper is quietly becoming the backbone of the global economy. Every electric vehicle, solar panel, 5G tower, charging station and data centre relies on it.

“You already use it 100 times a day without realising it,” Sujay wrote, outlining how those megatrends could help copper explode in value.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal recently added his views to the discussion on copper's growing value. In a post on social media platform X, he said copper has always been linked with human progress and ancient India.

“Around 6,000 years ago, the Indus Valley Civilization, one of the world's first great civilizations, came up in the Copper Age… I believe we are now entering a New Copper Age," he said.

According to Agarwal, technologies of the future — AI, energy transition — will depend on massive amounts of copper.

“Like in the first Copper Age, I believe India is rising to become a global leader in this new one,” he wrote, pointing to India’s human resources, natural resources and tech capability.