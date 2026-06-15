Nvidia Shares In Focus As AI Chips Bellwether Plans Raising $20 Billion Via Bond Sale

Nvidia Corp. has kicked off its first ever high-grade bond sale since 2021, wherein it plans to raise at least $20 billion for general corporate purposes, Bloomberg news reported on Monday.

Jensen-Huang's tech titan is reportedly offering bonds across seven different maturity periods, ranging from two to 30 years, and the longest maturity bonds are being marketed at a spread of approximately 0.9 percentage points above Treasury yields.

The company will also utilise the funds to repay and refinance of existing notes, according to reports. Nvidia had raised up to $5 billion during its last investment-grade bond sale back in 2021.

The chipmaker's fundraise comes as tech companies such as Google-parent Alphabet Inc. and others race to borrow and acculumate funds to expand their computing infrastructure and AI buildouts.

Nvidia is the biggest seller of AI accelerators, chips used to develop artificial intelligence models. But it faces heightened competition from across Silicon Valley including players like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and and Broadcom Inc.

However, a recent landmark deal with Microsoft Corp. almost two weeks ago has buoyed the bellwether's position in the semiconductor space.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Announces Partnership With Microsoft To Build Next Gen PCs

The top chipmaker announced a partnership with Microsoft to build the next generation of PCs, as part of the chipmaker's big declarations in the GTC Taipei 2026 on Monday, June 1. NVIDIA RTX Spark, a new superchip that seeks to reinvent Windows PCs for the era of personal AI agents, Nvidia said.

The product is designed for AI, creating and gaming bringing 30 years of innovation with the aim to slim Windows laptops with all-day battery life and small, ultraefficient desktop PCs.

Speaking on the development, Jensen Huang, Nvidia founder and CEO said, "Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC," adding “For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work. RTX Spark brings everything NVIDIA has built — CUDA, RTX, our AI platform — into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer.”

Futures tied to Nvidia rose 1.37% to $208 during pre-market trade ahead of the Wall Street opening bell on Monday.

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