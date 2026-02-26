NBCC Shares In Focus After Rs 775 Crore Order Win

The shares of NBCC will be in focus on Friday after it won two orders worth Rs 775.27 crore. The Project Management Consultancy orders were from Delhi Development Authority.

The first order is for comprehensive redevelopment of DDA staff quarters located at old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi. The project's approximate value is Rs 437.79 crore. The second project is for the redevelopment of DDA staff quarters in Safdarjung Development Area, New Delhi. The cost is worth Rs 337.48 crore.

"The project shall be on a self-sustainable model in which a certain portion of the developed built-up area (BUA) would be sold, and the funds generated would be utilised for the development of the project, while the remaining BUA, as decided by DDA, would be handed over to them for their staff use," the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The built up area shall be around 99,635 SQM in Old Rajinder Nagar and 65,925 SQM in SDA.

NBCC Share Price

The scrip settled 0.60% lower at Rs 94.06 apiece on the NSE on Thursday. This compares to a 0.06% advance in the Nifty index. The shares have risen 19.5% in the last 12 months and 22.76% year-to-date.

About NBCC

Founded in 1960 as a Govt. of India Civil Engineering Enterprise, NBCC with its Headquarter in Delhi, holds the status of Navratna CPSE, and has emerged as the undisputed leader in the Construction Sector on the back of its capabilities, innovative approach, adherence to highest standard of quality, timely delivery and a dedicated workforce, the company said on its website.

NBCC derives the bulk of its revenue, around 92%, from Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services, which span institutional, housing, and industrial sectors. Its PMC portfolio includes redevelopment of government colonies and vacant land parcels, as well as infrastructure projects such as roads, hospitals, medical colleges, offices, airports, and bridges, along with overseas assignments.

