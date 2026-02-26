East India Company Shuts Down Again After 170 Years; Modern Luxury Brand Goes Bankrupt

The East India Company, once one of the most powerful corporate empires in history, has shut down for the second time, nearly 170 years after it first ceased operations. According to a report by India Today, the modern version of the company, revived as a luxury retail brand in London, has entered bankruptcy and gone into liquidation, bringing an end to an unusual chapter in its long and controversial history.

The original East India Company (EIC), which played a pivtoal role in British colonial rule in India, became dormant more than 150 years ago. However, the name was brought back in the early 21st century by British-Indian entrepreneur Sanjiv Mehta, who reintroduced it as a high-end brand selling teas and fine foods in London's Mayfair area. That revival has now failed financially.

Quoting a report by The Sunday Times, India Today reported that the East India Company Ltd. appointed liquidators in October 2025 after accumulating debts of more than Euros 9,50,000. The company reportedly owed over Euros 6,00,000 to its parent group registered in the British Virgin Islands, Euros 1,93,789 in unpaid taxes, and Euros 163,105 in employee dues.

According to the report, the firm's website is no longer operational, and its flagship store at 97 New Bond Street in Mayfair, London, is said to be empty and listed for rent.

Another connected firm, East India Company Collections Ltd., has also faced a winding-up petition from creditors. Several other companies linked to Mehta and carrying the “East India” name have reportedly been dissolved as well, the report added.

When Mehta acquired the rights to the East India Company name in 2010, the move attracted widespread attention. Many saw symbolic meaning in an Indian businessman owning a company that had once ruled large parts of India during the colonial period.

International headlines described it as a reversal of history, where the former coloniser's institution was now controlled by someone from a previously colonised country.

Mehta opened a 2,000-square-foot luxury store in Mayfair that sold premium teas, chocolates, spices, confectionery, and other fine products, positioning it alongside iconic British retailers such as Fortnum & Mason.

In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Mehta explained his vision for the brand. He said, “An Indian owning the East India Company shows how something negative has been turned into something positive. The historic company was built on aggression, but the present one stands for compassion.”

Despite the symbolism and initial interest, the modern company was unable to sustain itself financially and has now ceased operations.

About The East India Company

The East India Company was founded on Dec. 31, 1600, through a royal charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I. It began as a joint-stock trading company, allowing investors to buy shares and share profits and risks.

The company established its first trading post in Surat around 1612–1613 and gradually gained monopoly rights over British trade east of the Cape of Good Hope. By the 18th century, it had transformed from a trading firm into a powerful political and military force. It built forts, formed alliances with local rulers, and fought wars against European rivals and Indian kingdoms.

Its policies led to widespread exploitation, forced cultivation of cash crops, and economic disruption. These practices contributed to repeated famines, including the Great Bengal Famine, which is estimated to have killed around 30 million people.

Following India's first war of independence in 1857, the British government took direct control of India in 1858, ending the company's rule. The British Parliament formally dissolved the East India Company in 1874 after transferring all remaining powers to the Crown, marking the beginning of the British Raj.

