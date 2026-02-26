Hillary Clinton Denies Links To Epstein, Accuses GOP Of Political Theatre' At House Deposition

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday appeared before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee as part of its probe into the handling of investigations related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, using her opening statement to strongly deny any knowledge of his crimes and to accuse Republicans of turning the inquiry into “partisan political theater.”

In a statement shared on X ahead of her deposition, Clinton said the committee had subpoenaed her “based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

“Let me be as clear as I can. I do not,” she said. “I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that.”

Clinton said she was “horrified” by the details of Epstein and Maxwell's crimes and criticised the 2008 plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid more serious federal charges at the time.

“It's unfathomable that Mr. Epstein initially got a slap on the wrist in 2008, which allowed him to continue his predatory practices for another decade,” she said.

Why Is Clinton Testifying?

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had earlier resisted appearing before the committee, describing the summons as politically motivated. However, they later agreed to testify, averting potential contempt-of-Congress proceedings. Bill Clinton is expected to testify on Friday.

According to earlier media reports, Hillary Clinton recently told the BBC in Berlin that the deposition was an attempt by Republicans to shift focus onto political opponents.

“We have nothing to hide,” she said. “We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

She reiterated that she does not recall meeting Epstein, but acknowledged meeting his associate Ghislaine Maxwell “on a few occasions.” Maxwell attended the 2010 wedding of the Clintons' daughter, Chelsea Clinton, in New York.

Bill Clinton, who had known Epstein, has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of his crimes and previously said he severed ties with Epstein about two decades ago.

In her opening remarks, Clinton criticised the structure and conduct of the inquiry, saying the panel had “held zero public hearings” and refused media access, “despite espousing the need for transparency on dozens of occasions.”

She also questioned why several former attorneys general were allowed to submit brief statements instead of appearing in person, and why certain high-profile individuals mentioned in Epstein-related files had not been aggressively pursued.

“This institutional failure is designed to protect one political party and one public official, rather than to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors,” she said.

Clinton framed much of her testimony around her long-standing work on combating human trafficking, referencing her role in supporting the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and her efforts as Secretary of State to expand anti-trafficking programmes globally.

“If you are new to this issue, let me tell you: Jeffrey Epstein was a heinous individual, but he's far from alone,” she said. “This is not a one-off tabloid sensation or a political scandal. It's a global scourge with an unimaginable human toll.”

Political Flashpoint

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has said the effort to secure testimony from both Clintons was bipartisan and intended to demonstrate that “no-one is above the law.”

Recent disclosures by the US Department of Justice include documents and photographs referencing Bill Clinton among other high-profile figures. As with others named — including Donald Trump — appearing in the documents does not imply wrongdoing.

The depositions are being held in Chappaqua, New York, near the Clintons' residence. While such hearings are typically conducted behind closed doors, the Clintons have called for their testimony to be made public to prevent selective leaks.

Clinton ended her statement with a direct challenge to lawmakers: “They expect statesmanship, not gamesmanship. Leading, not grandstanding. They expect you to use your power to get to the truth and to do more to help survivors.”

