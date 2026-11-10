Nalco Says Three Workers Killed At Tata Electronics Site Were Hired By Sub-Contractor

Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, on Tuesday said the three workers who died at Tata Electronics' facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, were engaged by a sub-contractor.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of three workers engaged by a sub-contractor of Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, at the Tata Electronics site in Hosur, India,” the company said, in a statement.

In a statement, the company said the incident took place at a utility facility operated by Nalco Water. It said it was working with local authorities in the investigation.

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Nalco Water said its priority was to extend all possible support to the families of the workers. The company also said safety was a core value across its operations and that it was taking the incident seriously.

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According to reports, the three workers, identified as B. Akmal, M. Sarathikumar and P. Kaveri, died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning an external nano-filtration tank at the facility's effluent treatment plant (ETP).

Tata Electronics had entrusted the maintenance of the ETP to Nalco Water International, which had further subcontracted the work to an agency named Permacorp, according to reports.

The Krishnagiri district administration has reportedly directed Tata Electronics to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) covering the circumstances of the accident, safety lapses, corrective measures and steps to prevent a recurrence, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to reports, District Collector C Dinesh Kumar said the effluent treatment plant would be allowed to resume operations only after authorities verify compliance with safety requirements and grant clearance. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health are inspecting the facility.

The incident is also being investigated by the police, while Tata Electronics, Apple and state authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, the reports said.

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