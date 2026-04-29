Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price Trend And More

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is among dozens of companies set to unveil its Q4FY26 earnings report this week. This report will cover the company's performance for the January-March period of FY26. The Mumbai-based premier ‘navratna' defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, specialises in warships and submarines for the Indian Navy.

Mazagon Dock Q4 Results: Date

Mazagon Dock has informed the exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, April 30. In this meeting, the Board will consider and approve the audited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The company is also expected to hold an earnings call with investors, the details of which will be likely released soon.

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Mazagon Dock Q4 Results: Dividend

The Board may also recommend a final dividend for the financial year 2025–26, depending on approval.

Mazagon Dock Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

Earlier, the company had informed that the trading window for dealing in its equity shares is closed from April 1, 2026 to May 2, 2026. This restriction applies to designated persons and their immediate relatives. It is in line with the company's Code of Conduct for prevention of insider trading and SEBI regulations, 2015.

Mazagon Dock Q3 Results

The company logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 880 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 9 % uptick as compared to Rs 807 crore in the year-ago period. The defence firm's revenue saw an uptick of 14.6 % to Rs 3,601 crore as compared to the previous year's Rs 3,144 crore.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was logged at Rs 1,149 crore compared to Rs 1,108 crore in the same quarter last year. The firm declared its second interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share, Rs 5 each full paid-up.

Mazagon Dock Share Price History

In the last five trading sessions, shares of Mazagon Dock have jumped nearly 4%. The stock is up by 35.10% in the last month. Shares of the company have risen just 0.57% in the past six months. Year-to-date Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is up 12.65%. However, it has dropped 7.86% in the last one year. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,775 apiece on the NSE on May 29, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,057.40 apiece on March 30, 2026.

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