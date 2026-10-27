Mankind Pharma Shares Jump Nearly 8% After Q2 Profit Rises 39%

Mankind Pharma shares surged as much as 8% on Tuesday, Oct. 27, after the pharmaceutical company reported strong earnings growth for the September quarter, supported by higher revenue, improved operating margins, and growth across its domestic and international businesses.

Around 9:58 a.m., the stock is trading at Rs 2,492.10, up 7.85% on the National Stock Exchange, against its previous close at Rs 2,312.

Mankind Pharma Q2 Results: Key Highlights

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Mankind Pharma reported a 39.1% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 711 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 512 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 17.3% to Rs 4,338 crore from Rs 3,697 crore a year earlier. Ebitda rose 27.1% to Rs 1,171 crore, against Rs 921 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Ebitda margin expanded by 210 basis points to 27%, from 24.9% in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement in profitability outpaced revenue growth during the period.

Also Read: Mankind Pharma Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 39% To Rs 711 Crore, Margin Expands

Domestic Business And Exports Support Growth

Mankind Pharma's domestic pharmaceutical revenue, excluding consumer healthcare, rose 15.9% to Rs 3,428 crore, while exports grew 32.7% to Rs 681 crore. Cardiac and anti-diabetes therapies grew 18.7% and 15.8%, respectively.

Consumer healthcare revenue increased 1.2% to Rs 229 crore, while online and modern trade channels grew 55%, raising their combined share to 18% from 12% a year earlier.

Mankind Pharma Stock Price Performance

The pharma stock has been delivering positive returns over the long term, and in 2026 so far, the stock has offered a 14.7% return.

During the past week itself, the stock gained over 10.2% and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 42.2 times, with a market cap of Rs 1,02,703.7 crore.

Also Read: Mankind Pharma Q2 Review: Jefferies, Kotak Retain Buy After Strong Earnings. Check Target Prices

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