Mankind Pharma Q2 Review: Export Momentum Continues; Systematix Maintains 'Hold'; Check Target Price

Going ahead, improving domestic volumes, rising chronic contribution and sustained export momentum are expected to support growth. Mankind Pharma targets 1.1–1.2x IPM outperformance over the next two quarters and double-digit export growth in FY27. Consumer Healthcare remains a key monitorable, with high-single-digit growth expected in FY27 and recovery anticipated in FY28. Management retained FY27 Ebitda margin guidance of 25.5–26.5%, with research and development spend at 2.8–3.0% of revenue.

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Systematix Report

Following Mankind Pharma Ltd.'s September-quarter results, the brokerage Systematix has tweaked its estimates and maintain Hold rating with a target price of Rs 2,498, based on 35 times FY28E earnings per share. The brokerage expects revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 14%/15.2%/24.5% over FY26–FY28E.revenue (Rs 43,379 million) grew 17.3% YoY, exceeding brokerage's estimates and consensus by 3.4% and 4.3%, respectively.

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PAT (Rs 7,115 mn) grew 37.7% YoY, exceeding Systematix' estimate and consensus by 5.5% and 15.7%, respectively, with PAT margin of 16.4%, 32 bps above estimates, supported by lower finance costs and lower ETR.

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Revenue beat was primarily led by export formulations (33% YoY), partially offset by weakness in consumer business (flat YoY).

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