Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will announce results for the third quarter of FY26 this week. One of India's major automotive companies, the Mahindra Group flagship is headquartered in Mumbai. The company's auto sector includes SUVs, LCVs, electric 3-wheelers, trucks & buses and motorcycles. It is world's largest tractor company by volume. Here's everything you need to know about Mahindra & Mahindra's Q3FY26 result announcement:

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated Dec. 24, 2025, Mahindra & Mahindra said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Feb. 11 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Jan. 1 to Feb. 13, as per a stock exchange filing.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 Results: Earnings Call

Mahindra & Mahindra has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Feb. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. discuss the Q3FY26 results.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 Results

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 16% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,673 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 3,171 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue grew 22% YoY to Rs 46,106 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 37,924 crore in Q2FY25.

Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price History

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra have risen 0.29% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the auto stock has decreased 2.07%, while gaining 13.03% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have declined by 4.25%. Over the past year, it has increased by 14.79%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,839.9 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 5, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,425 apiece on April 7, 2025. At 12:42 p.m. on Monday, M&M shares were trading 0.65% up at Rs 3,601.30 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.56% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

