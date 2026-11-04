M K Sons Fine Jewels Makes Debut On Exchanges; Stock Lists With Over 5% Gains

Shares of MK Sons Fine Jewels made a decent debut on both the exchanges, clocking premiums of over 5% from its IPO issue price of Rs 162.
The stock listed at Rs 171 on the NSE, a 5.6% premium and at Rs 171.60 on the BSE, a 5.9% to the IPO issue price.
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M K Sons IPO Details
M K Sons Fine Jewels' Rs 275.40 crore IPO opened for subscription on October 28, with investors able to bid for shares till October 30. The company had set a price band of Rs 153 to Rs 162 per share, with a minimum application of 91 shares costing Rs 14,742 at the upper end of the band.
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The IPO comprised a fresh issue worth Rs 220.32 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 55.08 crore by promoter Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani. While the proceeds from the fresh issue will go to the company, the OFS proceeds will be received by the selling promoter.
IPO opening date
Oct. 28, 2026
IPO closing date
Oct. 30, 2026
Price band
Rs 153 to Rs 162 per share
Issue size
Rs 275.40 crore
Fresh issue
Rs 220.32 crore
Offer for sale
Rs 55.08 crore
Lot size
91 shares
Minimum investment
Rs 14,742
Tentative allotment date
Nov. 2, 2026
Tentative listing date
Nov. 4, 2026
Listing exchanges
BSE and NSE
Registrar
Bigshare Services
Lead manager
Aryaman Financial Services
How Will M K Sons Fine Jewels Use IPO Proceeds?
M K Sons Fine Jewels plans to use Rs 152.84 crore towards setting up a new showroom in Maharashtra and expanding a showroom in Gujarat. Another Rs 30 crore will be used to repay borrowings, while the remaining proceeds will go towards general corporate purposes.
The Rs 55.08 crore offer for sale will be received by the selling shareholder and will not form part of the company's proceeds from the IPO.
About M K Sons Fine Jewels
Incorporated in 2012, M K Sons Fine Jewels operates in the jewellery segment, offering gold, diamond, and cubic zirconia jewellery. The company has five showrooms across Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and sources finished jewellery from third-party vendors. Its business includes a range of jewellery products, including rings, bracelets, earrings, solitaires, bridal jewellery, and other ornaments.
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