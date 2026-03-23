LPG Prices Today, March 23: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas have been advised to shift to PNG as part of a broader strategy to reduce dependence on liquefied petroleum gas. Domestic LPG supply remains stable, with no reported dry-outs at distributorships and normal delivery patterns across the country, it said, adding that most deliveries are being carried out through Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), while panic bookings have subsided, the government said.

On the commercial LPG side, the government has progressively increased LPG allocations. Here are the LPG rates in India, as of March 23, 2026.

New Delhi

Domestic LPG price - Rs 913

Commercial LPG price- Rs 1,884.50

Mumbai

Domestic LPG price - Rs 912.50

Commercial LPG price - Rs 1,836

Bengaluru

Domestic LPG price - Rs 915.50

Commercial LPG price - Rs 1,958

Kolkata

Domestic LPG price - Rs 939

Commercial LPG price - Rs 1,988.50

Chennai

Domestic LPG price - Rs 928.50

Commercial LPG price - Rs 2,043.50

Hyderabad

Domestic LPG price - Rs 965

Commercial LPG price - Rs 2,105.50

Lucknow

Domestic LPG price - Rs 950.50

Commercial LPG price - Rs 2,007

Bhubaneswar

Domestic LPG price - Rs 939

Commercial LPG price - Rs 2,029

Thiruvananthapuram

Domestic LPG price - Rs 922.00

Commercial LPG price - Rs 1,912

After restoring 20% supply earlier, an additional 10% allocation linked to PNG expansion reforms was announced on March 18. A further 20% allocation cleared on March 21, taking the total commercial LPG supply to 50%

The latest increase prioritises sectors such as restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing units, dairy operations, community kitchens, and subsidised food outlets run by state governments and local bodies, the statement said, adding that provision has also been made for 5 kg cylinders for migrant workers.

Around 20 states and Union Territories have implemented the revised allocation guidelines, while public sector oil marketing companies are supplying commercial LPG in the remaining regions. In the past eight days, about 15,440 tonnes of LPG have been lifted by commercial entities.

Educational institutions and hospitals continue to receive priority, accounting for nearly half of the total commercial LPG allocation.

Despite global uncertainties affecting supply, the government indicated that domestic availability remains under control while efforts continue to transition urban consumers toward PNG.

ALSO READ: LPG Supply Update: Domestic Deliveries Stable, Commercial Allocation Raised To 50%

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