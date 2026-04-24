Lodha Developers Declares Final Dividend As Q4 Profit And Revenue Rise

Lodha Developers Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 rose 9.4% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.25 per share with face value of Rs 10 each, the filing outlined. Record date for the same will be determined at the annual general meet, the company added.

The real estate company registered a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 1,008 crore, compared to Rs 992 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 11.6% to Rs 4,714 crore from Rs 4224 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation invreased 15.7% to Rs 1,413 crore from Rs 1,221 crore.

Ebitda margin stood at Rs 29.96%, up year-on-year from 28.89%.

Commenting on the performance Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO of the company said, “We are pleased to deliver record profitability for FY26. Our focus on profitable growth and long-term value creation with low leverage, has enabled us to scale up our business significantly over the last few years."

He highlighted that the most "heartening" part about the performance is that it came through despite multiple geopolitical headwinds in last 12 months, reaffirming the resilience of housing demand from the top brands.

"This is the first time that we have achieved more than Rs 20,000 crores of pre-sales for the year and yet, our market share is only 3.5% (in value terms) out of the primary housing sales in the Top 6 cities in India, indicating long growth runway ahead," Lodha stated.

Lodha Developers Q4 Result Highlights

Profit rises 9.4% at Rs 1,008 crore versus Rs 922 crore.

Revenue rises 11.6% at Rs 4,714 crore versus Rs 4,224 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 29.96% versus 28.89%.

Ebitda rises 15.7% at Rs 1,413 crore versus Rs 1,221 crore.

To pay dividend of Rs 4.25 per share.

Lodha Developers Share Price

Lodha's stock ended nearly 2% lower at Rs 840.70 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 1.14% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.