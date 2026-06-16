Lloyds Metals in Focus: Transformation Beyond Mining Drives Growth Outlook — Should You Buy?

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Anand Rathi Report
Anand Rathi has reiterated its ‘Buy' rating on Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. with a target price of Rs 2,030, citing strong growth visibility driven by the company's transformation into an integrated metals player.
Considering an integrated ferrous eco-system along with foray in non-ferrous critical minerals, Anand Rathi has updated its financial model to reflect business and financial statement updates as stated in Annual Report.
The brokerage has increased our FY28e Ebitda estimates by 2%. Considering the company's transition from a single product and single location model to an integrated metal company, and maintains Buy rating on the stock with an SOTPbased target price of Rs 2,030.
Key Risks:
- Delayed project execution;
- geopolitical risk at DRC; and
- volatility in commodity prices.
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