Kanohar Electricals IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP, Expected Listing Price And Listing Gain

Kanohar Electricals IPO is set to list on the NSE and BSE today, September 16. The latest grey market premium (GMP) will indicate the likely listing price and potential listing gain over the IPO issue price of Rs 632.

Kanohar Electricals IPO Listing: What Investors Should Know

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 190, Kanohar Electricals shares are estimated to list at Rs 864, implying a 30.06% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 632. However, the actual listing price may differ from the grey market indication.

Note: The grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price of the shares.

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Kanohar Electricals IPO Allotment Status

The allotment for Kanohar Electricals IPO was finalised on Sept. 11, 2026. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime India, or the stock exchanges.

Kanohar Electricals IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 90.59 times on the final day of bidding. The bidding was strong across all investor categories:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 215.37 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 87.74 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 20.51 times

Kanohar Electricals IPO Details

The Kanohar Electricals IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,055.74 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 47.47 lakh shares worth Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of 1.20 crore shares aggregating to Rs 755.74 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 601 and Rs 632 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 23 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,536 at the upper end of the price band.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Kanohar Electricals IPO: How The Company Will Use The Funds

The company plans to use the net proceeds for funding the capital expenditure requirements of the company (Rs 64.18 crore).

The remaining amount will be used for funding the incremental working capital requirements of the company (Rs 155 crore) and general corporate purposes.

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