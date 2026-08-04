Juniper Green Energy IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status Online, GMP Today, Listing Date

The allotment for the Juniper Green Energy IPO is expected to be finalised on Aug. 4. Investors can check their share allocation on the BSE, NSE and KFin Technologies websites, while the latest GMP signals a premium listing ahead of the company's Aug. 6 stock market debut.

Juniper Green Energy Expected Listing Price

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Juniper Green Energy IPO stood at Rs 9.5 as of 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 4. It indicates a listing price of Rs 234.5 apiece at a premium of 4.22% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies. Once the allotment is finalised, the company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Aug. 5. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day. The shares of Juniper Green Energy are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 6.

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How To Check Juniper Green Energy IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Juniper Green Energy Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Juniper Green Energy IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Juniper Green Energy IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.

From the dropdown menu, choose “Juniper Green Energy Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

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Juniper Green Energy IPO Listing Date

The shares of Juniper Green Energy are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 6.

Juniper Green Energy IPO

Juniper Green Energy IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 1,800 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 8 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 214 and Rs 225 per share.

Demand was largely driven by institutional investors, with the QIB portion subscribed nearly 25 times, while retail participation remained below one time.

About Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green Energy is among India's renowned renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs). The company's portfolio stood at 10,247 MWp across 50 projects in four states in India, as of June 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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