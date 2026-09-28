JSW Steel Q2 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price, Earnings Call Schedule And More

JSW Steel Limited has announced the schedule for the declaration of second quarter results for the fiscal 2026-27 on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know about the declaration of JSW Steel's Q2FY27 results —

JSW Steel Q2 Results Date

In an exchange filing on Monday, the bank informed the exchanges that the earnings for Q2FY27 will be declared on Friday, Oct 23, 2026. The filing read, "This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors has been convened to be held on Friday, October 23, 2026, to consider, inter alia, the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of our Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2026.".

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After the result announcement the steel maker will hold investor/analyst calls to discuss the Q2 FY27 earnings along with outlook for the coming quarters.

JSW Steel Q2 Results Trading Window

The window for trading in securities of the company by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from Oct 1, 2026 to Oct 25 (both days inclusive).

JSW Steel Q2 Dividend

The company has not shared any update on declaration of dividend along with first quarter results.

ALSO READ: JSW Steel Q1 Results: Profit Plunges Nearly 72%, Revenue Falls; Margins Expand

JSW Steel Q1 Results

JSW Steel's net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 fell sharply by 71.6% sequentially, according to an exchange filing. The company posted a bottom-line of Rs 4,651 crore, compared to Rs 16,370 crore in the preceding quarter. However, it is important to note that the company had an exceptional gain of Rs 17,888 crore in Q4.

Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated profit to come in at Rs 3,070 crore. Revenue from operations went down 7.5% to Rs 47,364 crore from Rs 51,180 crore in the previous quarter, exceeding analysts' estimates of Rs 45,100 crore. On the operational front, the steel manufacturer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 8.7% to Rs 9,383 crore from Rs 8,634 crore and margins expanded by 290 basis points to 19.8% from 16.9% in the preceding quarter.

JSW Steel Share Price Today

JSW Steel shares closed 1.01% lower at Rs 1,264.1 per share on Monday. The shares have fallen 0.35% in one week and 5.3% in one month. The shares are up 7.9% year-to-date and 11.79% in one year.

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