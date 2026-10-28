JSW Energy Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps By Nearly 50% Even As Margin Contracts

JSW Energy Ltd. reported a nearly 50% year-on-year jump in profit attributable to shareholders for the September quarter, supported by higher revenue and capacity additions. However, rising finance costs and depreciation continued to weigh on the company's expenses as it expands its power generation portfolio.

The company's profit attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 1,056 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2027, up from Rs 705 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated profit after tax rose 38% to Rs 1,141 crore from Rs 824 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased 23% to Rs 6,368 crore in the quarter ended September 30, compared with Rs 5,177 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income, including other income, rose to Rs 6,658 crore from Rs 5,361 crore, according to the company's exchange filing.

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In its October 28 media release, JSW Energy said it recorded its highest-ever quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and profit after tax. EBITDA increased 23% year-on-year to Rs 1,907 crore, while profit before tax rose 41% to Rs 1,348 crore.

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