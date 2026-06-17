JK Cement Shares in Focus: HDFC Securities Maintains Buy, Sees Strong Growth Ahead — Check Upside, Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities Institutional Equities has maintained Buy rating on JK Cement Ltd., with an unchanged target price of Rs 5,950/share (15x FY28E consolidated Ebitda).

The brokerage noted that despite demand and cost volatility in Q1 FY27, JK Cement remains upbeat following its recent interaction with management

The company remained confident of delivering double-digit volume growth during the quarter. Further, it guided its blended margin to be only marginally impacted QoQ in Q1 FY27E, benefitting from low-cost fuel inventory and cement price hike taken so far, which should offset op-lev loss and higher packaging and freight costs.

Management expects cement demand to remain robust, driven by upcoming state elections in early 2027 in UP and general elections in 2029, which should more than offset for multiple cement expansions across regions. Its expansions in the northern region (both grey cement and putty) are on track.

The brokerage continues to like JK Cement for its robust volume and margin performance and estimates the company to deliver 12/21% volume/Ebitda CAGRs during FY26-28E, which should help sustain its healthy return ratios.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Jk Cement Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Coforge Shares May Rally 30% Says Motilal Oswal — Here's Why

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.