Ixigo Q2 Results: Net Profit Swings To Rs 61 Crore On One-Time Gain, Margin Expands

Le Travenues Technology, the parent company of online travel platform ixigo, reported a sharp turnaround in its September quarter earnings, with consolidated net profit rising to around Rs 61 crore from a loss of Rs 3.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 321 crore for Q2 FY27, up 12.9% from Rs 284.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 18.1 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 3.7 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin reached 5.6% during the quarter.

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The results mark a recovery from the loss recorded in Q2 FY26. However, the exceptional gain remains an important factor when assessing the sustainability of the profit improvement.

One-Time Gain Boosts Bottom Line

Ixigo's consolidated financial statement lists an exceptional item of Rs 40.66 crore for the September quarter. It contributed to the sharp improvement in reported profitability.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 31.04 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 3.96 crore in the year-ago quarter. After accounting for exceptional items, profit before tax rose to Rs 71.70 crore.

The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 63.42 crore, against a loss of Rs 3.46 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Revenue Growth Across Travel Segments

Ixigo's revenue from ticketing and other operating activities increased to Rs 320.96 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 284.23 crore a year earlier.

The flight segment generated Rs 82.66 crore in revenue, compared with Rs 89.39 crore in the year-ago quarter. Train revenue increased to Rs 149.14 crore from Rs 128.11 crore, while bus revenue rose to Rs 81.04 crore from Rs 65.44 crore.

Hotel revenue also increased to Rs 8.10 crore from Rs 1.29 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The segment figures show that trains and buses contributed to revenue growth during the quarter. Hotel revenue expanded from a smaller base, while flight revenue declined year-on-year.

EBITDA Turns Positive

Ixigo's EBITDA improved to Rs 18.1 crore from a loss of Rs 3.7 crore in Q2 FY26. The resulting margin of 5.6% indicates a return to positive operating earnings on this measure.

The company also reported segment results of Rs 124.86 crore for the quarter, against Rs 109.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Investors will watch whether the company can maintain revenue growth while improving its operating margin in the coming quarters.

The contribution of exceptional items will also remain relevant when assessing the quality of reported earnings.

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Ixigo Share Price in Focus

Shares of Le Travenues Technology closed at Rs 145.98 on October 16, gaining 5.69% during the session. The stock had a previous close of Rs 138.12 and touched an intraday high of Rs 147.31.

The market movement preceded the Q2 FY27 results scheduled for October 17. The next trading sessions may provide a clearer indication of how investors assess the earnings recovery, revenue growth and impact of the one-time gain.

For investors, the key question is whether ixigo can sustain its operating recovery beyond the exceptional boost to quarterly profit.

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