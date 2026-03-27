IT Q4 Results And Dividend: When Are TCS, Infosys And HCLTech Announcing Earnings?

Indian IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HCLTech are set to announce their results for the fourth quarter of FY26 next month. While TCS will announce its results in the second week of April, Infosys and HCL Technologies will announce the results in the fourth week.

TCS Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated March 23, TCS shared that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 9 to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ending March 31.

The Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend for financial year 2025-26 for the approval of shareholders at the upcoming 31st Annual General Meeting.

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In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from March 24 till 48 hours from the declaration of Q4 results.

Infosys Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

Infosys has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 22 and 23 to approve and take on record the audited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ending March 31.

The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31. The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on April 23 for their approval.

The trading window of Infosys is closed from March 16, and it will re-open on April 27, as per SEBI rules to prevent insider trading. The company will also host an earnings call with investors and analysts on April 23 to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, and business outlook.

HCLTech Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated March 24, HCL Technologies said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 20 and 21 to consider audited financial results of the company for the financial year ending March 31. The Board of Directors will also consider the payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27. To comply with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window of the company will be closed from March 25 till after 48 hours from the declaration of financial results for FY26.

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