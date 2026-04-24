Intel Effect? Nvidia Reclaims $5 Trillion MCap As Stock Jumps 5%

Nvidia Corp. has powered back into record territory, reclaiming the $5 trillion market capitalisation mark after its stock surged around 5% in Friday's trade, underscoring the relentless momentum behind the artificial intelligence boom.

At 12:37 pm GMT-4, Nvidia's stock was trading at $210.69, up $11.05 or 5.53% on the day, after hitting an intraday high of $210.70. The rally pushes the stock closer to its 52-week peak of $212.19, with the company's valuation now hovering above $5 trillion.

The latest leg of the rally comes amid a broader surge in semiconductor stocks, sparking what some on the Street are calling an Intel effect. Shares of Intel Corp. jumped sharply following strong earnings and policy tailwinds, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. also posted double-digit gains. The spillover has lifted sentiment across the chip space, but Nvidia continues to dominate the narrative.

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The core driver remains unchanged: explosive demand for AI infrastructure. From hyperscalers to governments, spending on data centres and high-performance computing is accelerating faster than expected. Nvidia, with its leadership in advanced GPUs, sits at the heart of this buildout.

Investors are also looking beyond current earnings. The company's revenue run-rate, already above $215 billion, with profits exceeding $120 billion, signals not just scale, but visibility. Markets are now pricing in a multi-year investment cycle in AI infrastructure, extending well into 2027.

Key to that optimism are Nvidia's next-generation chips, including its Blackwell and B300 platforms, which are expected to power the next wave of large-scale AI systems. Strong order books from cloud providers and enterprise customers are reinforcing confidence in sustained growth.

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Strategic partnerships further strengthen the story. Collaborations with major technology firms and emerging energy players highlight Nvidia's ambitions to evolve into a full-stack AI infrastructure provider, not just a chipmaker.

While the broader semiconductor rally gains traction, Nvidia's central role in the AI economy continues to set it apart, making it the primary beneficiary of one of the market's most powerful structural trends.

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