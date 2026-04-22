Five Stocks To Buy Today: Indigo, Muthoot Finance, LIC Housing Fin And More | April 22, 2026

Market experts and brokerage firms have highlighted select high-conviction trading opportunities across aviation, NBFCs, consumption, metals, and housing finance for the upcoming session.

The recommendations focus on momentum-driven setups with clearly defined risk parameters.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President & Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, expects continued strength in the aviation major. He recommended a buy on IndiGo with an upside target of Rs 4,900, while advising traders to place a stop loss at Rs 4,600.

Muthoot Finance

Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President – Research at Religare Broking, highlighted a positive setup in the gold financing space. He recommended buying Muthoot Finance at the current market price of Rs 3,611, with an upside target of Rs 3,790. The suggested stop loss for the trade is Rs 3,520.

Devyani International

Gaurav Sharma, Associate Vice President & Head of Research at Globe Capital, sees a favorable risk-reward in the quick-service restaurant player. He recommended a buy on Devyani International at Rs 111, targeting an upside of Rs 118, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 108.

HEG Ltd

Chouhan also identified a buying opportunity in the graphite electrode manufacturer. He advised traders to go long on HEG, with an upside target of Rs 690, while placing a stop loss at Rs 644.

LIC Housing Finance

Mishra also remains constructive on LIC Housing Finance from a technical perspective. He recommended buying the stock at the current market price of Rs 564, with an upside target of Rs 595. Traders are advised to guard the position with a stop loss at Rs 548.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are their own and not those of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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