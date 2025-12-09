India’s Defence Boom: B&K Initiates Bullish Coverage On HAL, BEL Amid Indigenisation Push — Check Target Price

B&K has initiated coverage on three of India’s most strategically important defence companies, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd., arguing that the country is stepping into a long-term, technology-heavy modernisation cycle.

The brokerage believes India’s defence and aerospace sector is undergoing a structural transformation driven by intensifying geopolitical tensions, rising warfare complexity, ageing military assets and a sharp policy pivot toward indigenisation.