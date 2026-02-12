Surya Roshni Q3 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Buy' Despite Weak Numbers — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

Surya Roshni Ltd.'s Q3 FY26 performance was below expectations. Revenue grew 3% YoY to Rs 1,920 crore, driven by a 2% YoY increase in steel pipes revenue, while LCD segment grew by 6% YoY to Rs 470 crore.

Consolidated Ebitda margin contracted 49 basis points YoY to 7.5%, owing to higher employee costs. Ebitda/tonne for steel pipes decreased by 7% YoY to Rs 4,810/tonne, due to decline in high margin API and 3 LPE pipe segments, and an inventory loss of Rs 500/t.

Management has further lowered its FY26 volume guidance for the steel pipe segment to 0.93-0.94 million tonnes vs 1.1 mt guidance at the start of the fiscal year.

The brokerage cuts FY26E/FY27E Ebitda estimates by 10%/18%, respectively and rolls over to FY28E estimate. Accordingly maintains Hold rating with target price of Rs 268 based on SoTP.

