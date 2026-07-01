India Ratings Downgrades Jana Holdings' NCDs To 'IND D' After Repayment Extension

India Ratings & Research downgraded Jana Holdings Ltd.'s non-convertible debentures to 'IND D' from 'IND BB'/Stable, after the company's debenture holders agreed to extend the maturity of the securities from June 30 to Dec. 31, 2026. The rating agency classified the change in repayment terms as a distressed debt exchange under its default recognition criteria.

The agency said Jana Holdings and its parent, Jana Capital Ltd., confirmed that debenture holders had approved the extension of the repayment timeline. Since the revised terms altered the original contractual obligations of the debentures, India Ratings treated the move as a default.

According to the rating agency, Jana Holdings and Jana Capital are non-operating entities and had planned to repay the debt either by selling their stake in Jana Small Finance Bank or through refinancing. However, the companies were unable to complete either before the original maturity date, leading to the extension of the repayment schedule.

Sources Cite Stake Sale Plan, No Link To Jana SFB Debt

People familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit that the repayment was rescheduled through a consensual agreement with the debenture holders, who are private equity investors, to provide Jana Holdings additional time to monetise its stake in Jana Small Finance Bank.

The people said Jana Holdings currently holds a 16.95% stake in Jana Small Finance Bank, down from about 44% over the years as it gradually reduced its shareholding.

They added that Jana Holdings has not infused any capital into the bank since June 2022.

The people also said there is no cross-default linkage between Jana Holdings' debt and Jana Small Finance Bank's borrowings.

"There is no cross-default linkage between Jana Small Finance Bank's debt and Jana Holdings' debt," one of the people said.

According to the people, Jana Holdings and Jana Small Finance Bank also operate independently, with no common directors. Jana Holdings has no representative on the bank's board, while the bank has no director on the holding company's board.

Liquidity Constraints Drove Rating Action

India Ratings said Jana Holdings' liquidity remains weak because it has no operating cash flows of its own and depends on monetising its investment in Jana Small Finance Bank or refinancing its debt obligations. The agency also said it does not expect dividend income from the bank over the medium term.

The rating agency noted that Jana Holdings had sold a 4.9% stake in Jana Small Finance Bank to the TVS Group in April 2026 for about Rs 1.93 billion, with the proceeds intended to partly service the upcoming debt obligations. However, the remaining repayment could not be completed before the June 30 deadline.

India Ratings said the remaining debt is now scheduled for repayment on Dec. 31, 2026, under the revised terms.

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