ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage On Anupam Rasayan With 'Add'; Three Growth Engines Meet A Valuation Test

Anupam Rasayan India has spent four decades adding products, chemistries and geographies to its playbook. ICICI Securities believes that transformation has created a long growth runway — but at current valuations, execution will have to do much of the talking from here.

Analysts Probal Sen and Hardik Solanki initiated coverage on the specialty chemicals company with an ‘Add' rating, citing three growth engines — its core custom-synthesis/CDMO franchise, Tanfac Industries and recent acquisitions — while cautioning that rich valuations leave limited room for missteps.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,345, implying around 12% upside from Rs 1,197.

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Rs 17,500-Crore Order Book Anchors Growth

At the core of ICICI Securities' thesis is Anupam Rasayan's diversified Rs 17,500-crore order book, which is expected to be executed over five to seven years.

The brokerage estimates this could provide annual revenue visibility of Rs 2,000-2,500 crore from the core CDMO franchise. Importantly, the order book spans agrochemicals, personal care and performance and specialty materials, reducing dependence on the product cycle of any single segment.

ICICI Securities also sees the company's capabilities in fluorination, flow chemistry and complex, multi-step synthesis as a competitive moat. Its commercialisation of Ethyl Trifluoroacetate using continuous flow chemistry was highlighted as a key example of this technical differentiation.

Tanfac, Jayhawk And Bliss Add New Growth Engines

The brokerage believes acquisitions could significantly change Anupam Rasayan's earnings mix over the next few years.

Tanfac provides backward integration into HF/KF feedstock while opening opportunities in solar-grade DHF and HFC-32 refrigerant gas. Jayhawk Fine Chemicals adds exposure to high-margin performance materials and strengthens its presence in the US, while the proposed Bliss Pharma acquisition could provide entry into finished formulations and markets such as Africa.

Together, these businesses could also reduce Anupam Rasayan's dependence on domestic agriculture, which currently accounts for around 55% of standalone revenue.

But Valuation Leaves Little Room For Error

This expansion comes with a catch.

ICICI Securities flagged rising leverage, high working-capital days and integration risks following acquisitions undertaken at what it described as a “breakneck pace”.

Valuation adds another layer of caution. Anupam Rasayan trades at around 38 times FY28 estimated earnings, compared with roughly 22 times for the specialty chemicals sector.

The brokerage believes current multiples effectively factor in a high degree of execution success. Faster deleveraging, stronger product launches and better pricing could provide upside, but integration problems, funding constraints and weaker agrochemical cycles remain key risks.

For ICICI Securities, therefore, Anupam Rasayan's growth runway may be long — but converting that opportunity into returns without stumbling on execution will determine how much further the stock can travel.

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