HUL Share Price Declines After Q2 Profit Dip, Trim In Earnings Outlook

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s share price plunged over 5% in early trade to over three month low on Thursday after net profit in the September quarter declined and analysts trimmed future earnings projections.

The consolidated net profit of the company fell 2.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,595 crore in the quarter-ended Sept. 30, 2024. That compares with the Rs 2,693-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Revenue rose 2% to Rs 15,926 crore, better than the estimate of Rs 15,753 crore.

HUL, while logging an Ebitda margin of 23.8%, reported a 2% climb in underlying sales and a 3% increase in underlying volume growth in the September quarter.

Besides, the HUL management expects volume growth to surpass value growth in coming quarters, while it keeps focus on volume-led growth to drive competition. The company might take low-single digit price growth and sees recovery in rural demand moving ahead.

Analysts at Investec, Citi and Jefferies reduced their earnings projections for the company, on concerns over tapering urban demand, competition pressures in the personal care and food and refreshments categories and price hikes in the third quarter in segments like tea, palm oil and soaps.