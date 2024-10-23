HUL Q2 Results: Profit Down 2% But Meets Estimates
Revenue rose 1.9% to Rs 15,926 crore in the September quarter.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s second-quarter profit fell 2.3%, meeting analysts' estimates.
The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker fell to Rs 2,595 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,693-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
HUL Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.9% to Rs 15,926 crore versus Rs 15,623 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,753 crore).
Ebitda up 1% to Rs 4,012 crore versus Rs 3,980 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,728 crore).
Margin narrows to 24.8% versus 25.2% (Estimate: 23.7%).
Net profit down 2.3% to Rs 2,595 crore versus Rs 2,657 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,693 crore).
HUL To Separate Ice Cream Business
On Sept. 6, the board of directors appointed an independent committee to thoroughly assess the prospects of HUL's ice cream business and provide recommendations for its future direction. Based on the committee's findings, the board decided to separate the ice cream business. This decision does not affect the financial results for the quarter ended September.