Hindustan Unilever Gets Board Nod To Separate Ice Cream Business

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s board on Wednesday approved the separation of the company's cream segment as it does not significantly contribute to profitability. The details related to the separation plan are expected to be shared by 2024-end, according to an exchange filing.

HUL had formed a committee of independent directors in September to evaluate the option of separating the ice cream business. Based on the panel's recommendation, the board has decided to proceed with the separation plan, an exchange filing said.

The committee, which evaluated the plan, found that ice cream is a "high-growth category that needs significant investments to realise its full potential," HUL said in a release.

The panel also pointed out that ice cream has a different operating model, including cold chain infrastructure, and a distinct channel landscape, which limits synergies with the rest of HUL.

"Given Unilever owns the trademarks and know-how and has announced the separation of its ice cream business, local capabilities will need to be developed to continue running the business," the release said.