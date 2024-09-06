Hindustan Unilever Sets Up Committee To Evaluate Future Of Ice Cream Business

In a strategic move, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. announced on Friday the formation of a dedicated committee to evaluate the future of its ice cream business in light of its British parent's impending global restructuring efforts.

"After due consideration, the board has decided to constitute a committee of independent directors of the company to evaluate in detail the prospects of the company's ice-cream business and to make recommendations to the board on the best way forward, keeping in mind the interests of all stakeholders," HUL said in an exchange filing.

Based on the recommendations, the matter will then be placed for final consideration by the audit committee and the board.