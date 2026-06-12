Hitachi Energy India To Invest Rs. 2,000 Crore To Set Up Large Power Transformer Factory In Vadodara

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. will invest approximately Rs. 2,000 crore to establish a new Large Power Transformer factory in Karjan, Vadodara, Gujarat, the company announced on Friday, as the company looks to meet India's surging demand for power equipment and grid infra.

The factory is scheduled for completion in FY28 and will manufacture power transformers for applications spanning high-voltage transmission, HVDC systems, power generation, AI data centres, and large-scale industrial use. The project is expected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The investment was first flagged during the company's FY26 Q4 results and formalised through an exchange filing on Friday. It will complement Hitachi Energy India's existing manufacturing facilities for power, dry distribution and traction transformers in Gujarat, as well as its transformer insulation and components factories in Mysore and Halol.

The new facility is planned as a fully digital, LEED-certified site, integrating smart manufacturing technologies and end-to-end digital connectivity.

"This investment reflects our confidence in India's energy future and the country's growing stature as a strategic manufacturing base," said N. Venu, Managing Director and CEO, Hitachi Energy India Ltd.

According to the Central Electricity Authority, India will require investments totalling Rs. 7.93 lakh crore in transmission infrastructure to integrate over 900 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy by 2035. Citi Research, which recently initiated coverage on Hitachi Energy India with a Buy, has it among its top picks in the power sector.

ALSO READ: NTPC, JSW Energy And Power Grid In Focus As Macquarie Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.