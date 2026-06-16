Hindalco, NALCO Shares Fall over 4% As LME Aluminum Prices Slide

Shares of aluminium producers came under pressure after LME aluminium prices plunged as much as 5% in the previous session. Reflecting the weakness in global metal prices, shares of Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company reacted negatively.

NALCO fell as much as 4.68% to Rs 364.45, while Hindalco fell as much as 4.33% to Rs 970 per share. As of 9:35 am, they have recovered slightly to trade 3.95% and 3.51% lower respectively.

Aluminum futures in the UK fell to $3,450 per tonne, hitting a two-month low amid expectations of the resumption of aluminum exports from the Persian Gulf.

Hindalco has risen over 10% year-to-date, while NALCO has risen over 16% in the same timeframe.

As per Bloomberg data, Hindalco industries has 11 buy calls, 14 hold calls, and seven sell calls, with an average upside potential of 17.1%. Meanwhile, NALCO has three buy calls, five hold calls, and six sell calls, with an average upside potential of 11.8%.

UBS had initiated coverage on India's metals and mining sector with a selective stance yesterday, arguing that while the industry is entering a period of strong earnings growth, valuations leave little room for error in several stocks.

The brokerage was most constructive on aluminium producers, citing favourable global demand-supply dynamics and operating leverage that it believes is not fully reflected in stock prices.

The brokerage initiated coverage on Hindalco with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,325, implying nearly 30% upside from current levels. NALCO was also initiated with a Buy and a target price of Rs 460, offering potential upside of around 24%.

UBS expects aluminium prices to remain above $3,000 per tonne over FY27-FY29 as supply disruptions support the market. The brokerage believes integrated producers such as Hindalco and NALCO are well-positioned to translate higher aluminium prices into disproportionately stronger EBITDA growth.

ALSO READ: Hindalco Over Tata Steel, NMDC: UBS Chooses Its Metal Of The Moment; Check Top Picks

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.