Earning Estimates: HCLTech, Nestle, Persistent Systems, Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Today — What To Expect

HCL Technologies, Nestle India, Persistent Systems and Tata Elxsi will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through stock exchange filings.

HCLTech is expected to report muted growth in the March quarter with a revenue of Rs 34,024 crore, and an EBIT of Rs 5,977 crore, reflecting a margin of 15%, according to the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The net profit is estimated to jump by 15% to Rs 4,648 crore.

Nestle is expected to post a 12% rise in standalone revenue to Rs 6,186 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 1,498 crore, implying a margin of 24.21%. The net profit is estimated to rise by 5% to Rs 926 crore.

Persistent Systems, as per the forecast, is likely to post a revenue of Rs 3,980 crore, with a EBIT of Rs 661 crore and a margin of 16.60%, translating to a net profit of Rs 521.04 crore.

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Tata Elxsi is estimated to generate a revenue of Rs 991.96 crore and an EBIT of Rs 213 crore, resulting in a margin of 21.47%, while net profit is projected at Rs 187.73 crore.

Earnings Estimates Company Revenue Ebitda Margin Net Profit HCLTech Rs 34,034 Crore Rs 5,977 Crore (EBIT) 17.56% Rs 4,648 Crore Nestle Rs 6,186 Crore Rs 1,498 Crore 24.21% Rs 926 Crore 360 One WAM Rs 722.84 Crore Rs 416.9 Crore 57.67% Rs 294.23 Crore Cyient DLM Rs 408.35 Crore Rs 40.88 Crore 10.01% Rs 22.48 Crore Sunteck Realty Rs 400.88 Crore Rs 95.55 Crore 23.83% Rs 71.56 Crore Tata Elxsi Rs 991.96 Crore Rs 213 Crore (EBIT) 21.47% Rs 187.73 Crore Persistent System Rs 3,980 Crore Rs 661 Crore 16.60% Rs 521.04 Crore

Other Earnings Today

The other listed entities to announce earnings on Tuesday include 360 ONE WAM, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Cyient DLM, Powerica, Rajratan Global Wire, Sunteck Realty, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) and Tata Investment Corporation.

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