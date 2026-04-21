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Earning Estimates: HCLTech, Nestle, Persistent Systems, Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Today — What To Expect

HCLTech's net profit is likely to rise by 15%, whereas Nestle's revenue is expected to jump by 12%, according to the estimates.

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Earning Estimates: HCLTech, Nestle, Persistent Systems, Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Today — What To Expect
Here's a look at the Q4 earning estimates of Persistent Systems, 360 One WAM, Cyient DLM, and other companies.
Photo source: Envato

HCL Technologies, Nestle India, Persistent Systems and Tata Elxsi will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through stock exchange filings.

HCLTech is expected to report muted growth in the March quarter with a revenue of Rs 34,024 crore, and an EBIT of Rs 5,977 crore, reflecting a margin of 15%, according to the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The net profit is estimated to jump by 15% to Rs 4,648 crore.

Nestle is expected to post a 12% rise in standalone revenue to Rs 6,186 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 1,498 crore, implying a margin of 24.21%. The net profit is estimated to rise by 5% to Rs 926 crore.

Persistent Systems, as per the forecast, is likely to post a revenue of Rs 3,980 crore, with a EBIT of Rs 661 crore and a margin of 16.60%, translating to a net profit of Rs 521.04 crore. 

ALSO READ: HCLTech FY26 Dividend Announcement: Can It Beat D-Street Estimates This Time?

Tata Elxsi is estimated to generate a revenue of Rs 991.96 crore and an EBIT of Rs 213 crore, resulting in a margin of 21.47%, while net profit is projected at Rs 187.73 crore.

Earnings Estimates
CompanyRevenueEbitdaMarginNet Profit
HCLTechRs 34,034 CroreRs 5,977 Crore (EBIT)17.56%Rs 4,648 Crore
NestleRs 6,186 CroreRs 1,498 Crore24.21%Rs 926 Crore
360 One WAMRs 722.84 CroreRs 416.9 Crore57.67%Rs 294.23 Crore
Cyient DLMRs 408.35 CroreRs 40.88 Crore10.01%Rs 22.48 Crore
Sunteck RealtyRs 400.88 CroreRs 95.55 Crore23.83%Rs 71.56 Crore
Tata ElxsiRs 991.96 CroreRs 213 Crore (EBIT)21.47%Rs 187.73 Crore
Persistent SystemRs 3,980 CroreRs 661 Crore16.60%Rs 521.04 Crore

Other Earnings Today

The other listed entities to announce earnings on Tuesday include 360 ONE WAM, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Cyient DLM, Powerica, Rajratan Global Wire, Sunteck Realty, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) and Tata Investment Corporation.

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