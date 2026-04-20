Airtel Revises Prepaid Recharge Pricing: Here's What The 1.5 GB 84-Day Plan Costs Now

Bharti Airtel has quietly increased the price of its 84-day validity prepaid plan, raising the cost of the 1.5 GB-per-day offering from Rs 859 to Rs 899. Until recently, Airtel catered to the Rs 700–Rs 800 segment with two prepaid options—Rs 799 and Rs 859—offering either 1.5GB or 2GB of daily data with validity ranging between 77 and 84 days, depending on the circle. The upward revision of the Rs 859 plan leaves the new Rs 899 recharge as Airtel's primary long-validity option in this bracket.

The Rs 899 “Truly Unlimited” prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls across local, STD and roaming networks, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, internet speeds are reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Under Airtel Rewards, subscribers receive access to Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, Airtel Spam Alerts for incoming calls and messages, and free Hellotunes, allowing one tune change every 30 days. However, the RewardsMini subscription—previously bundled with the Rs 859 plan and offering cashback benefits—appears to have been removed, though Airtel has not issued any official communication on the change.

The revision is modest and limited to a single, widely used plan, suggesting a calibrated move rather than a broad-based price reset. Given the small increase, the immediate impact on Airtel's prepaid revenue is expected to be marginal. The tweak also indicates Airtel's intent to gradually reduce discounts on its popular 1.5GB-per-day plans, aligning with its broader push to migrate users to 5G services and improve average revenue per user (ARPU) without unsettling the wider subscriber base.

The targeted nature of the hike suggests that a full-fledged tariff increase across prepaid plans may still be some distance away. Typically, telecom operators avoid making such incremental revisions if a comprehensive tariff hike is imminent.

The revision follows Airtel's February hike in its Global International Roaming pack, which was raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,999.

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