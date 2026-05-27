Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Target Price Raised, Rating Downgraded by ICICI Securities Post Q4 — Here's Why

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. remained in focus after the brokerage firm ICICI Securities raised its target price to Rs 4,250 from Rs 3,870, but downgraded the stock to Add from Buy, citing limited upside following recent gains.

The revised target implies a potential upside of around 12% from the current market price.

The brokerage maintained a constructive long-term outlook on the company, supported by improving visibility in its emerging EV battery chemicals business and steady growth in fluoropolymers. However, near-term margin pressures and earnings adjustments led to the rating downgrade.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals' Q4 FY26 Ebitda was lower on higher losses in EV; core business Ebitda was broadly in line. It expects fluoropolymers volumes to grow 15-20% in FY27, and has taken price hikes to offset inflation and protect Ebitda. Gujarat Fluorochemicals expects growth in fluoropolymers to continue and is investing Rs 250 crore to enhance capacities.

It has commenced a 10ktpa R-32 plant, and expects to double capacities in H2 FY27. Gujarat Fluorochemicals has contracted its entire LiPF6 and LFP plant capacities and may commence supplies in FY27.

The brokerage cuts earnings per share for FY27/28E by 5-7% as we factor in costs for GFCL EV, while no material revenue is projected.

The brokerage raised its target price to Rs 4,250 (vs Rs 3,870), valuing Gujarat Fluorochemicals at an FY28E P/E multiple of 38x (vs. 32x)—a premium for rising visibility for GFCL EV, although we do not estimate material revenue.

Hence the brokerage downgrades Gujarat Fluorochemicals stock to Add from Buy.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Suprajit Engineering Q4 Review: Attractive Risk-Reward at Current Valuations, Says Nirmal Bang — Check New Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.