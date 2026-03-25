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Government Appoints KV Ramana Murty As SEBI Whole Time Member For Three Years

Murty is a retired 1991 batch Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) officer and most recently served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts in the Ministry of Defence.

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Government Appoints KV Ramana Murty As SEBI Whole Time Member For Three Years
(Photo source: NDTV Profit)

The Centre has appointed Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty as a whole time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a term of three years, according to a government notification issued on March 24.

With this appointment, SEBI returns to its full strength of four whole time members.

ALSO READ: SEBI Plans Opening Commodity Derivatives To FPIs, Cash-Settled Contracts First

Murty is a retired 1991 batch Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) officer and most recently served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts in the Ministry of Defence, where he handled senior level financial administration and oversight.

He is not new to the capital markets regulator. Murty has previously served on the SEBI board as a part time member representing the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, giving him familiarity with the regulator's functioning and decision making processes.

ALSO READ: SEBI Mulls Allowing Gift Cards, Prepaid Instruments To Invest In Mutual Funds

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