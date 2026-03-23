Gold Vs Silver: Which Precious Metal To Buy Amid Price Crash? World Gold Council Shares Insight

Gold and silver may share the precious metals tag, but when it comes to market behaviour and investment roles, they are far from similar. A recent report by the World Gold Council highlights how both metals delivered strong returns over the past year, yet differ sharply in risk, demand drivers, and portfolio function.

Silver saw a sharp rally in late 2025, even briefly outperforming gold. But that surge came with significantly higher volatility. Gold, in contrast, maintained a more stable trajectory, reinforcing its reputation as a dependable safe-haven asset.

“Despite gold and silver sitting under the precious metals label, their market structures and behaviours diverge sharply. Gold benefits from a more balanced demand base, deeper liquidity, and materially lower volatility. Silver, with its industrial bias and higher volatility, behaves more cyclically,” the report said.

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The divergence is largely driven by demand. Gold enjoys a broad base, spanning jewellery, investments, and central bank reserves, helping stabilise prices during uncertainty. Silver, however, is heavily tied to industrial use, including electronics and solar energy, making it more sensitive to economic cycles.

On the supply side, gold is mostly mined independently, while silver is often produced as a by-product of other metals like copper and zinc. This makes silver more vulnerable to disruptions across the wider commodities market.

“Silver demand… is dominated by industry demand… raising the odds of it trading closer to industrial metals and risky assets during periods of market stress,” the report noted.

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For portfolios, the distinction is clear. Gold continues to serve as a core diversifier, offering stability, liquidity, and protection during equity downturns. Silver, meanwhile, tends to amplify market movements, with volatility roughly twice that of gold and wider trading spreads.

The report also highlights silver's tendency to follow gold's lead, rather than drive it—cementing its role as a secondary, more tactical asset.

In essence, gold protects wealth; silver chases opportunity. For investors, the smarter approach may not be choosing one—but knowing how to balance both.

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