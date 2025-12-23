Gold Vs Silver Vs Equity: Which Gave Best Returns In 2025?

If 2025 had a mood board, Indian equities would be the sensible beige trousers, while the precious metals would be dripping in sequins.

Nifty 50, India’s benchmark equity index, is up a modest 10.69% year-to-date, trading near 26,172 compared to about 23,700 at the start of the year. Respectable, steady, but lacklustre when stacked against what’s been unfolding in commodities. Platinum has surged 130%, silver is up 132%, and gold has rallied nearly 70%.