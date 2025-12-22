'Hold 5–15% Gold': Ray Dalio Says Fiat Currencies Are Being Printed Into Worthlessness

Veteran investor Ray Dalio has renewed his long-standing warning on fiat currencies, urging individuals to allocate between 5% and 15% of their portfolios to gold, which he proceeds to describe as the "most reliable form of money" over long periods of history.

Fiat currencies, for context, are national money that are not backed by a specific physical commodity, and are instead based on confidence in governments and their central banks.

Speaking on the WTF podcast, hosted by Nikhil Kamath, Dalio said excessive amounts of money printing — and rising debt levels across major economies — are steadily eroding the real value of paper currencies.

"Money is debt, and debt is money," Dalio said, adding that governments across the world are producing too much of both.