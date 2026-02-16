AI Impact Summit 2026: From Macron To Lula da Silva — Full List Of Top Global Delegates Arriving In India

The global AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi brings together world leaders, top policymakers, technology firms, startups, and research institutions.

The five-day summit aims to create a global roadmap for AI governance, safety, and collaboration. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



According to reports, major concerns worldwide like job layoffs, ethical AI use, and child safety in the digital age are key topics on the agenda. The summit is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, government officials, industry leaders, and researchers from across the world.

In addition, the summit will also host major global technology companies, startups, academic institutions, Union ministries, state governments, and international partners.

Below Is The List of Global Leaders Arriving For AI Impact Summit

Several heads of state, prime ministers, and top global dignitaries are arriving in India to participate in the summit, here is the complete list,

Emmanuel Macron, president of France.

Alar Karis, president of Estonia, will arrive in New Delhi on 17th February.

Edmand Lara Montano, vice president of Bolivia, will arrive in New Delhi on 17th February.

Bharrat Jagdeo, vice president of Guyana, will arrive in New Delhi on 17th February.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, president of Sri Lanka, will arrive in New Delhi on 17th February.

Aleksandar Vucic, president of Serbia, will arrive at AFS Palam on 17th February.

Antti Petteri Orpo, prime minister of Finland, will arrive in New Delhi on 18th February.

Pedro Sanchez, prime minister of Spain, will arrive at AFS Palam on 18th February.

Sebastien Pillay, vice president of Seychelles, will arrive in New Delhi on 18th February.

Navinchandra Ramgoolam, prime minister of Mauritius, will arrive in New Delhi on 18th February.

Andrej Plenkovic, prime minister of Croatia, will arrive in New Delhi on 18th February.

Peter Pellegrini, president of the Slovak Republic, will arrive in New Delhi on 18th February.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi (UAE), will arrive at AFS Palam on 18th February.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, will arrive in New Delhi on 18th February.

Dick Schoof, prime minister of the Netherlands, will arrive at AFS Palam on 18th February.

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, will arrive in New Delhi on 18th February.

Nikol Pashinyan, prime minister of Armenia, will arrive at AFS Palam on 18th February.

Dasho Tshering Tobgay, prime minister of Bhutan, will arrive in New Delhi on 18th February.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, will arrive at AFS Palam on 18th February.

Olzhas Bektenov, prime minister of Kazakhstan, will arrive at AFS Palam on 18th February.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil, will arrive at AFS Palam on 18th February.

Guy Parmelin, president of the Swiss Confederation, will arrive at AFS Palam on 19th February.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece, will arrive at AFS Palam on 18th February.

Alois Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, will arrive in New Delhi on 18th February.

International AI Expo And Country Pavilions



As part of the summit, a major global AI Expo is being organised, featuring 13 country pavilions that showcase international collaboration and innovation in artificial intelligence.

Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa are participating in the expo.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.