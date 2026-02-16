Tarique Rahman Oath Ceremony as Bangladesh PM: Who Will Represent India, Which Foreign Leaders To Attend?

Foreign ministers from member nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17.

Bangladesh National Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, won the polls with thumping majority. This was the first election since the mass uprising ended the 15-year rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tarique Rehman? BNP Leader Set To Become Next Bangladesh PM As Party Claims Victory



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the ceremony.

"Om Birla, Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh led by H.E. Mr. Tarique Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, in Dhaka on February 17, 2026," said Ministry of External Affairs.



The Ministry said that the Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations.



"As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of H.E. Mr. Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people," MEA added.



The BNP chief, who is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, will become the first male Prime Minister the country will have after 35 years.



Earlier on Friday, in a phone conversation with Rahman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the BNP leader on his party's remarkable victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election.



"I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," Modi said after the call.



"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," he said.



The law adviser of the interim government, Asif Nazrul, has announced that the oath-taking ceremony of the cabinet is slated to be held at 4:00 pm at the South Plaza of Parliament and will be administered by President of Bangladesh, Mohammed Shahabuddin.

ALSO READ: 'Dark Prince' At Helm In Dhaka: What Tarique Rahman's Rise Means For India And Bangladesh's Hindus



From Pakistan, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal will attend the oath-taking ceremony.



According to Dawn News, the Foreign Office said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was unable to attend “due to a prior overseas engagement.”



Nepal's Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma will represent the country at the ceremony.



“The Foreign Minister's visit reflects Nepal's commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and deepening the bonds of cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh,” Dhaka Tribune quoted Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying, in a press release.



In the meantime, the interim government has reportedly cancelled the contractual appointment of Faisal Mahmud at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, several months before the completion of his tenure.



Rahman also stated that his government will focus on a “Bangladesh First” policy, while maintaining a balanced relationship with India, China and other South Asian countries.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.