Gold, Silver Prices Hit Fresh Record High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Gold prices in India today were trading at levels above the Rs 1,26,000 mark, amid the festive season. The gold price today rallied to a fresh high of Rs 1,26,520 according to the India Bullion Co. The prices jumped over Rs 5,000 after the commodity was trading at Rs 1,21,660 on Oct. 11.

The Bullion had risen to a fresh record high of $4,186 an ounce today. Gold prices spiked to the new high driven by factors like safe-haven demand due to the ongoing geo-political uncertainty. The prices were further pushed higher by the hopes for more US interest rate cuts. Investors are now relying on private data for crucial clues about an already murky US economic outlook.

Gold has soared more than 50% this year as President Donald Trump shook up trade and geopolitics, with prices on track for the biggest annual gain since 1979. Additionally, Central banks have been fervent buyers of the yellow metal, while the Fed’s rate cut last month spurred investors to pile into gold-backed exchange-traded funds, with September registering the strongest monthly inflows on record, according to AMFI data.