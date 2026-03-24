Gold, Silver Price Today, March 24: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

Gold prices slumped by over Rs 9,000 per 10 grams while silver tumbled over Rs 10,500 per kg at the end of Monday amid subdued domestic demand and weak global trends. Precious metals extended last week's losses, with spot gold slipping to a four-month low in intraday trading on Monday. The drop is attributed to the sharp fall to escalating tensions in the Middle East, which pushed oil prices higher and stoked inflation concerns, raising the likelihood of a hawkish monetary policy stance, analysts told news agency PTI.

The gold rate in India on Tuesday is Rs 1,39,970 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,25,940 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international markets, spot gold gained 0.8% to $4,441.01 an ounce at 7:59 a.m. in Singapore. Silver rose 0.9% to $69.76. according to Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,39,720 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,39,530. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,39,480.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,40,120 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,39,940 and Rs 1,45,370 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,25,530 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,25,140 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,26,190 and Rs 2,25,890 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,25,710 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,25,230.

ALSO READ: Gold In Bear Territory: Will Metal Prices Slip Below $4,000? What To Expect

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,39,720

Delhi: Rs 1,39,480

Bengaluru: Rs 1,39,830

Chennai: Rs 1,40,120

Hyderabad: Rs 1,39,940

Kolkata: Rs 1,39,530

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,25,530

Delhi: Rs 2,25,140

Bengaluru: Rs 2,25,710

Chennai: Rs 2,26,190

Hyderabad: Rs

Kolkata: Rs 2,25,230

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Pare Losses As Trump Delays Iran Energy Strikes

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.