Gold, Silver Price Today, March 18: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates in India rose on Wednesday due to safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions. A softening rupee has helped spot gold prices decouple from global weakness, though one can expect further consolidation within a wide range until the Fed provides clear guidance, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,56,800 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,53,930per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international markets, spot gold edged down 0.1% to $5,001.61 an ounce at 6:50 a.m. in Singapore. Silver slipped 0.3% to $79.03, according to Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,56,510 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,56,310. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,56,240.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,56,970, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,56,760 and Rs 1,56,640 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,53,470 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,53,030 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,54,210 and Rs 2,53,870 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,53,670 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,53,140.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,56,510

Delhi: Rs 1,56,240

Bengaluru: Rs 1,56,640

Chennai: Rs 1,56,970

Hyderabad: Rs 1,56,760

Kolkata: Rs 1,56,310

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,53,470

Delhi: Rs 2,53,030

Bengaluru: Rs 2,53,670

Chennai: Rs 2,54,210

Hyderabad: Rs 2,53,870

Kolkata: Rs 2,53,140

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