Gold, Silver Price Today, Jan 27 — Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices remain near record highs, driven by strong global safe‑haven demand amid rising global crisis. Commodities trading activity resumed on Tuesday after remaining shut on Monday due to 77th Republic Day. Gold and silver prices are expected to stay firm this week as traders brace for the US Supreme Court's hearing on trade tariffs and the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision, analysts told news agency PTI.

The gold rate in India on Tuesday is Rs 1,56,740 while the silver rate is Rs 3,35,510.

The focus will also shift to the Union Budget 2026, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1, which could influence domestic bullion sentiment through changes in import duties and fiscal measures, they added.



Gold Rates Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,56,450 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,56,250. Both cities are behind the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,56,180

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,56,910, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,56,700 and Rs 1,56,580 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Rates Today

Silver's rise is further amplified by its dual role in AI data centers and solar energy, coupled with tight physical supply. Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. Prices have surged to Rs 3,34,900 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 3,34,320 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 3,35,870 and Rs 3,35,430 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 3,35,160 per kg. Kolkata is also witnessing a surge with silver currently trading at roughly Rs 3,34,450.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,56,450

Delhi: Rs 1,56,180

Bengaluru: Rs 1,56,580

Chennai: Rs 1,56,910

Hyderabad: Rs 1,56,700

Kolkata: Rs 1,56,250

Silver Rates City-Wise

Mumbai: Rs 3,34,900

Delhi: Rs 3,34,320

Bengaluru: Rs 3,35,160

Chennai: Rs 3,35,870

Hyderabad: Rs 3,35,430

Kolkata: Rs 3,34,450

On the international prices front, gold prices continued their surge, holding above $5,000 an ounce for the second consecutive day, as a weak dollar and geopolitical tensions fuelled a sharp rally. Investor demand for safe-haven assets led to a flight from sovereign bonds and currencies, boosting gold's appeal. On Tuesday, bullion jumped as much as 1.3%, marking its seventh straight day of gains. Meanwhile, silver prices soared 5.8% to $109.78 an ounce, following a record high of $117.71 in the previous session.

